NASCAR Cup: Germain Racing moves closer to RCR

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 10: Ty Dillon, driver of the #13 GEICO Chevrolet, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Germain Racing is strengthening its technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing by relocating to shop space on the RCR campus in Welcome, N.C. Germain Racing announced its move from Mooresville, N.C., on Wednesday.

“We are committed to our technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing,” Germain Racing owner Bob Germain said. “As we prepare for this upcoming season of competition, it is logistically beneficial to be closer to their headquarters. We are looking forward to strengthening our relationships with our alliance teammates in order to advance our engineering strategies and improve on-track performance. This is an exciting move for our team and partners, and I know it will be a valuable one for our overall race program.”

Germain Racing is a single-car team that fields the No. 13 Chevrolet for RCR owner Richard Childress’ grandson Ty Dillon in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Richard Childress Racing fields two Cup Series entries — the No. 3 Chevrolet driven by Childress’ other grandson and Ty Dillon’s brother, Austin Dillon, and the No. 8 driven by 2019 Cup Series rookie Daniel Hemric. The No. 8 is the former No. 31 team that had Ryan Newman as its driver through the 2018 season.

The 2018 season was Ty Dillon’s second full season in the Cup Series and his second as driver of the No. 13. He finished 27th in points last season with a season-best race finish of sixth last July at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The RCR campus also is the location of Richard Petty Motorsports, another Cup Series team with a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing. RPM fields the No. 43 Chevrolet for driver Darrell Wallace Jr.

