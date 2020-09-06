NASCAR Cup: Germain Racing possibly for sale

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – MAY 31: Ty Dillon, driver of the #13 GEICO Chevrolet, pits after a spin impact during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on May 31, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Germain Racing, which fields the No. 13 Chevrolet for driver Ty Dillon in the NASCAR Cup Series, may go up for sale soon.

“At this time, anything is on the table. Germain Racing does not have a signed sponsorship contract for 2021, and (team owner) Bob Germain is exploring conversations for a potential sale,” a statement from the race team Tuesday said.

Geico Insurance has been a longtime sponsor of the team but will not continue that relationship with the team in 2021. Geico, though, will continue as a premier sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series.

According to a report on TobyChristie.com, citing an anonymous source with the race team, Germain Racing employees have been told to consider other employment opportunities.

Germain Racing began competing in the Cup Series with a partial schedule in 2009. By 2011, the team was full-time in the Series, and fielding a second car, the No. 60. Germain was a two-car team for only the 2011 season, scaling back to only fielding the No. 13 but still racing full-time ahead of the 2012 season.

Casey Mears was Germain’s first full-time driver. Dillon became the team’s driver in 2017, his rookie season in the Cup Series. The best finishes, to date, for the Germain team are a pair of fourth-place finishes, both at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway — one with Mears in 2014 and the other with Dillon last year.

“The (NASCAR business) model is very tough right now for single-car teams,” Dillon said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “I’m hoping that NASCAR is going to change it and help on it. But it needs to change for one-car teams to be more successful that haven’t already been at the top level of the sport or have an incredible about of money to leapfrog into the top spot. If you don’t have three or four teams to spread the wealth with big name sponsors and a lot of money behind the effort, it’s just not a model that’s going to survive long term.”

At least one single-car Cup Series team already has gone up for sale this season. A sale of Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 team to Spire Motorsports, effective at the end of the 2020 season, already has been announced.

