NASCAR Cup: Germain Racing to shut down at season’s end

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – MAY 31: Ty Dillon, driver of the #13 GEICO Chevrolet, pits after a spin impact during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on May 31, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 13 Germain Racing team will shut down at the end of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team’s charter will be sold to the 2021 startup team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin with Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. as driver.

“Being an owner in NASCAR for the last 16 years has been a thrilling and rewarding adventure,” Bob Germain said. “From winning two NASCAR Truck Series championships in 2006 and 2010, to competing at the highest level of motorsports in the Cup Series for the last 12 seasons, I have experienced the highs and lows of our sport. I’m extremely proud of what Germain Racing has accomplished at every level and I will be transitioning out of ownership with many memories and friendships. I appreciate the interest and offers made over the last couple of weeks, and I am excited to see how the sport continues to grow in the future.

“Thank you to Geico for their loyalty to Germain Racing for over a decade. It has been a great source of pride for our team to represent their brand on the track. Doug Barnette with Player Management International has facilitated our Geico relationship since the beginning and I truly appreciate his efforts. Finally, to my employees: building a team camaraderie and creating a family atmosphere has been a highlight of this journey. I will miss each of you.”

Germain said he was exploring options, including the sale of his race team, recently when he announced that he was losing longtime primary sponsor Geico at the end of the 2020 season. Ty Dillon will finish the season in the No. 13.

Germain Racing began competing part-time in the Cup Series in 2009 and became a full-timem competitor in the series in 2011. Dillon has been with the No. 13 team his entire full-time Cup Series career, beginning in 2017. In 418 Cup Series starts, Germain has two best race finishes of fourth, both in July races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway — one with Casey Mears as driver in 2014 and the other with Dillon behind the wheel in 2019.

Germain Racing won 22 races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series between 2004 and 2011, 21 with driver Todd Bodine and another with Ted Musgrave. Bodine claimed Truck Series championships in 2006 and 2010 with Germain. Germain Racing also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2007 and 2011.

