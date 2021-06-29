NASCAR Cup: GMS Racing makes plans for 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 05: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Camping World Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bucked Up 200 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team GMS Racing plans to contest NASCAR Cup Series races in 2022, the race team announced earlier this month.

“GMS is always looking forward and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process,” GMS racing owner Maury Gallagher said. “We have the goal to be a championship caliber team in any series in which we compete, and I am excited to watch the team grow in the coming years.”

Specifics including a schedule of competition and driver lineup has not been determined.



GMS has competed in the Truck Series since 2013, full-time since 2014. in 567 starts, the team has racked up 38 wins, 147 top-fives and 188 top-10 race finishes. Johnny Sauter won a Truck Series title with GMS Racing in 2016 and Sheldon Creed in 2020. The team has one win, so far, this year with Creed at Darlington Raceway.



GMS also contested NASCAR Xfinity Series races between 2016 and 2019. Spencer Gallagher notched a win for the team in the Xfinity Series in 2018 at Talladega Superspeedway.



GMS Racing’s 116 Xfinity starts also included 12 top-fives and 38 top-10 race finishes.



“GMS has always risen to the occasion and proven that we are a team capable of competing at every level of this sport,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “We have been preparing to make this step and with the addition of the Next Gen car in 2020, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to make the move.”

