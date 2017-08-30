Share This Post

NASCAR Cup: GMS Racing reportedly ditches plan for 2018 full-time Cup effort

GMS Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Kaz Grala (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A GMS Racing expansion to full-time competition in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018 won’t happen after all, according to a tweet from Bob Pockrass, a NASCAR writer for ESPN.

“GMS Racing folks tell me they have decided not to go full-time #NASCAR Cup racing in 2018,” Pockrass (@BobPockrass) tweeted Wednesday morning.

Later in the day, Pockrass posted another tweet.

“GMS executive told me today that GMS won’t be full-time Cup in 2018.”

Earlier this year, GMS, a multi-truck team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with reigning series champion Johnny Sauter on its driver roster, expanded to field a full-time entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for driver Spencer Gallagher this year and announced intentions to expand to the Cup Series for full-time competition in 2018.

The option to run a handful of Cup races next year doesn’t look to be off the table, though. In a response to a fan tweet, Pockrass mentioned that GMS Racing owns a Cup Series restrictor plate car that could, possibly, be used next year.

