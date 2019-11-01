NASCAR Cup: Go FAS Racing aligns with Stewart-Haas Racing

DOVER, DELAWARE – OCTOBER 06: Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 Drydene Ford, and Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, lead a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on October 06, 2019 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Go FAS Racing, which enters the No. 32 Ford in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition, will enter into a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing, beginning with the 2020 Cup Series season. Through the alliance, Go FAS will receive chassis, data and technical support from SHR.

“Two thousand twenty will be an exciting year at GFR with the addition of SHR cars and their technical assistance,” Go FAS Racing owner Archie St. Hilaire said. “I can’t thank all of the great people at SHR for the opportunity to align with them. All of this couldn’t happen without the help of our wonderful sponsors and marketing partners. GFR has improved every year in our six years in the NASCAR Cup Series and I believe that the best is yet to come for this little team and our great group of employees.”

Go FAS Racing began full-time competition in the Cup Series in 2014. Corey LaJoie is the team’s driver this season. According to a press release from Go FAS Racing, driver negotiations are in progress. SHR is rumored to want to move one of its NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, Cole Custer, up to the Cup Series next season.

St. Hilaire has 203 starts as a Cup Series team owner, resulting in five top-10 finishes, including a best finish of sixth in the July 2019 race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with LaJoie behind the wheel. This season is LaJoie’s first with the team after driving for TriStar Motorsports the previous season.

“This arrangement will allow Go FAS Racing to improve its performance in 2020 and position itself for future growth,” Stewart-Haas Racing Vice President of Competition Greg Zipadelli said.

SHR fields four Cup Series entries — the No. 4 Ford of Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 of Aric Almirola, the No. 14 of Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 of Daniel Suarez. Almirola and Bowyer recently signed contract extensions with the team. Almirola, Bowyer and Harvick made the 2019 Cup Series playoffs. Harvick is among the eight drivers still remaining in the playoffs and has three wins through 33 races this season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).