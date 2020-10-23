NASCAR Cup: Go FAS Racing scales back to partial schedule

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 Storm Tight Windows Ford, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series team Go FAS Racing announced Thursday that it would scale back to a partial schedule of five or six races in 2021.

“It has been a lot of fun over the years, but with the evolution of life, your priorities change,” Go FAS owner Archie St. Hilaire said. “With my son Mason moving on to start his own business in a different industry and myself getting ready to spend time with my daughter having my first grandchild, I feel its time to reevaluate the next chapter of my life. It definitely has been great working with Ford and all of our great marketing partners over the last 10 years and we look forward to continuing with them on a smaller scale going forward.

“I can’t say enough about how NASCAR has built and maintained their business model during the current pandemic and how exciting the schedule looks for 2021. We will keep four to five cars and anticipate running five to six races in 2021 at tracks we enjoy and make financial sense.”

Driver Corey LaJoie will finish the 2020 season, which has three races remaining, behind the wheel of Go FAS Racing’s No. 32 Ford. The 2020 season is his second with the team after he replaced Matt DiBenedetto behind the wheel ahead of the 2019 season. LaJoie already had announced he wouldn’t be with Go FAS Racing in 2021, but he has yet to reveal his plans for next season. In his nearly two season with the No. 32 team, he has three top-10 finishes, including a career-best finish of sixth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway last season.

Go FAS Racing hasn’t announced specifically which races it will contest in 2021 nor a driver/drivers.

Go FAS Racing has been in operation since 2014 with the merger of St. Hilaire’s Go Green Racing merged with FAS Lane Racing.

