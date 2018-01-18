NASCAR Cup: GoDaddy returns as Danica Patrick’s sponsor

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danica Patrick has yet to secure rides for the 2018 Daytona 500 on Feb. 18 and Indianapolis 500 on May 27, expected to be the final two races of her racing career, but she has secured primary sponsorship for both races from one of her former sponsors, GoDaddy.

“This is definitely the way I want to finish my racing career – at these two iconic races, backed by my iconic, longtime sponsor,” Patrick said. “GoDaddy was there for me when my career was just really starting, so it’s exciting to be getting back in the GoDaddy ‘green’ for my final two races. Our brands have always been powerful together, and I think it’s awesome to have them at my side when I go ‘all in’ with my businesses after racing.”

GoDaddy became a Patrick sponsor during her time in the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2006 and became her primary sponsor in 2010. When she made the move to NASCAR, eventually moving to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2013, GoDaddy followed her there and remained a primary sponsor of hers through the 2015 Cup Series season. Patrick retired from full-time competition in NASCAR at the end of the 2017 season.

Patrick’s businesses include an athleisure clothing line sold on a TV shopping channel and a wine label. Her book, Pretty Intense, was released in late December. According to a press release, GoDaddy will power the online presence of her various businesses.

“You could say, ‘we’re getting the band back together,’” GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Barb Rechterman said. “It makes sense in that our goals are so well-aligned; she’s passionate, tenacious and creative, just like so many of our customers who are also looking to leverage the power of the Internet and turn their ‘side hustle’ into a full-time business. Danica absolutely epitomizes the heart of our GoDaddy customers. We love it.”

Patrick’s longtime relationship with GoDaddy has included starring roles in 13 Super Bowl commercials, a celebrity record. It is unknown whether or not Patrick will be appearing in a GoDaddy commercial during the 2018 Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 4.

