NASCAR Cup: golf coach resigns after racist tweets about Darrell Wallace Jr.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cambridge (Wis.) High School golf coach Brent Nottestad has resigned from his job Thursday after posting racist tweets directed at NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace Jr.

“The Cambridge School District was made aware of several offensive comments made on social media by Cambridge High School boys’ golf coach, Brent Nottestad,” School District of Cambridge administrator Bernie Nikolay said. “After a meeting between Mr. Nottestad and school district officials this morning, Mr. Nottestad resigned his position with the district, effective immediately. As this is a personnel matter, no other statements or comments will be forthcoming from the school district.”

Wallace recently was named the full-time driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports entry in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, making him the first African-American to compete full-time in NASCAR’s top series since 1971.

Nottestad’s tweets included “Hey @BubbaWallace. Please quit with, ‘I’m black’ bs. You’re terrible. There are 1423 more credible drivers to get that ride than you.”

The number 1423 is a number that holds significance for white supremacists.

He also described a photo of Wallace and a fan by tweeting, “Almost looks like going to the zoo.” and asked Wallace via Twitter, “Granny Jan die in a police shooting?”

Wallace’s grandmother passed away last year.

The tweets have been deleted.

“I wish I could go back in time but I can’t,” Nottestad told ESPN. “I honestly don’t know what I was thinking. Perhaps trying to be a tough guy behind a computer screen? I don’t know.”

