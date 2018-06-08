NASCAR Cup: Goodyear answers Brad Keselowski’s criticism of Michigan tire combo

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Goodyear announced the tire combination for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, 2012 champion and Rochester HIlls, Mich., native Brad Keselowski balked, tweeting that during a tire test at the track in April, drivers at that test, Keselowski included, preferred all other compounds tested over the compound chosen for the MIS race.

“Where do I ask to be taken off a press release? Our team (and several others) tested multiple tire compounds and recommended every one of them but this one. In no way do I wanna be associated with this decision,” Keselowski (@Keselowski) tweeted Wednesday.

But according to Goodyear Director of Racing Greg Stucker, Keselowski didn’t test the exact left and right-tire combination selected for this weekend’s race.

“Brad did not run this exact combination that we’re racing at Michigan,” Stucker said during an interview on the “Tradin’ Paint” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday. “He ran the right-side compound by itself with the 2017 compound, the left-side compound. The left-side compound is meant to give a little bit more grip that perhaps we’re taking away with the right side. I hear him. He felt like he was down on grip with that particular run. But he didn’t run the combination as we’re going to have it this weekend at Michigan. I’m hoping once he gets there this weekend he’ll feel that the right side that we ran, combined with that left side, makes for a raceable package. Because all the other guys who ran the right side felt it was at least as good as the tire we raced in 2017 and perhaps even a little bit better.”

In its press release from Wednesday, announcing the tire compounds for Michigan, Goodyear claimed the combination was chosen with the aim of increasing wear and decreasing heat build-up.

During his media availability at MIS on Friday, Keselowski said he simply wanted his name taken off the press release announcing the tire combination chosen for the FireKeepers Casino 400 and continued his stance that he was not endorsing Goodyear’s decision for his home track.

“I just didn’t like my name on the press release,” Keselowski said. “I like Greg Stucker and Goodyear a lot, but I didn’t like my name on the press release, because I felt it was an endorsement to something that I didn’t endorse. I didn’t endorse the decision to bring this tire here, and I didn’t want my name attached to that.”

