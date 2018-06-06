NASCAR Cup: Goodyear introduces new tire compound Brad Keselowski dislikes for Michigan

By AMANDA VINCENT

Goodyear will introduce a new tire compound for the NASCAR Xfinity/Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series race. The aim of the new tire compound is to increase tire wear and lower heat build-up.

“Michigan was paved not too many years ago and the track still has a lot of grip, so we have to be cognizant of that and the speeds the Cup cars are running when we make our tire recommendation,” Goodyear Director of Racing Greg Stucker said in a press release from the tire company. “We tested at Michigan this spring with the expressed intent of looking at right-side tire temperatures, and came away with a great compound that will wear more and run cooler. We also were able to update our left-side construction and go with a compound on that side of the car that will wear more as well.”

A few Cup Series drivers, including Michigan native Brad Keselowski, participated in a tire test at Michigan in April in preparation for this weekend’s race. But, according to Keselowski, the compound Goodyear and NASCAR are going with for his home-state race is the one compound, of all that were tested, the drivers at the test didn’t like.

“Where do I ask to be taken off a press release? Our team (and several others) tested multiple tire compounds and recommended every one of them but this one,” Keselowski (@Keselowski) tweeted. “In no way do I wanna be associated with this decision.”

Keselowski’s tweet made fellow-driver Kevin Harvick nervous.

“It makes me a little bit nervous,” Harvick said Tuesday evening on his “Happy Hours” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

