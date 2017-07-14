NASCAR Cup: Goodyear tire test scheduled at Darlington Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

A one-day Goodyear tire test is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. July 18 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in preparation for the Bojangles’ Souther 500 on Sept. 3. If rain prevents cars front getting on the race track as scheduled, the test will be postponed to the following day.

Four teams representing all three manufacturers are expected to participate — the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Erik Jones, the No. 2 Team Penske Ford team of Brad Keselowski, the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet team Kyle Larson and the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team of Ryan Newman.

A portion of the backstretch grandstands will be open to fans. Fans planning to attend are instructed to enter the Darlington Raceway property via gate three off of Highway 151.

“This is a great opportunity for fans to watch some of the top Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers get track time at Darlington Raceway before the Bojangles’ Southern 500,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “Fans are invited to come out that day and even visit the ticket office to take advantage of great offers we have for tickets to our Bojangles’ Southern 500 and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 events.”

