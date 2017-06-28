NASCAR Cup: Gray Gaulding joins Premium Motorsports for Kentucky, New Hampshire

By AMANDA VINCENT

Gray Gaulding tweeted Tuesday that he struck a deal with Premium Motorsports to drive in the July 8 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta and July 16 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

“Just got a call from @premiummotrspts (PREMIUM MOTORSPORTS) to drive their @ToyotaRacing car at Kentucky and NH. Looking forward to working with them!” Gaulding (@GrayGaulding) tweeted.

Goulding started the season as a Cup Series driver for BK Racing, driving the team’s No. 23 Toyota as a teammate to Corey LaJoie. He started his season in the second race of the year at Atlanta Motor Speedway and drove the No. 23 for 13 of the 16 races, so far. He was replaced by Ryan Sieg for the race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn earlier this month, and for the June 25 road-course race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, BK Racing fielding only one of its two cars and put road-course specialist Alon Day behind the wheel.

BK Racing announced Wednesday that LaJoie will move to the No. 23 team, the organization’s one team with a charter, and Sieg would drive the No. 83 in the July 1 race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Gaulding is not on the entry list for Saturday night’s Daytona race.

In his 13 races, this year, with BK Racing, Gaulding posted a best finish of 20th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He made two Cup Series starts in 2016. In all, Gaulding has a total of 30 NASCAR national series starts,including two in the Xfinity Series last year and 13 over the course of two years (2014 and 2015) in the Camping World Truck Series. He has one-career top-five in the Truck Series, coming in 2015 on the road course of Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.

Premium Motorsports fields the No. 15 and and No. 55 Toyotas in the Cup Series. Although other drivers have been behind the wheel, Reed Sorenson is the primary driver of the No. 15 and Derrick Cope the No. 55. Goulding didn’t specify which of the entries he’d drive at Kentucky and New Hampshire.

