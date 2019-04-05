NASCAR Cup: Gray Gaulding pulls double duty at Bristol

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Gray Gaulding poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars are prohibited from competing in Saturday’s Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, because that race is part of the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program, but Xfinity Series regulars are eligible to compete in Sunday’s Food City 500 Cup Series race. Xfinity Series regular Gray Gaulding plans double duty at Bristol, driving the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet in Sunday’s Cup race.

Sunday’s race at Bristol will be Gaulding’s first Cup Series race of 2019, but he made 49 starts in the series between 2016 and 2018, including one with RWR last year at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, his latest Cup Series race. He exited that race early because of a brake issue. His best-career Cup Series finish, to date, was a ninth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2017 with BK Racing.

On Saturday, Gaudling will drive his usual No. 08 SS Greenlight Racing Chevrolet. He is 15th in Xfinity Series driver points standings after six races with a best season finish of 12th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The deal that puts Gaulding in the No. 51 for the Bristol race is a one-race deal. He joins Cody Ware, B.J. McLeod, Bayley Currey and Jeb Burton as drivers who have strapped into the RWR entry, so far, this year.

