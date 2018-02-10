NASCAR Cup: Gray Gaulding reunites with BK Racing for Daytona 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

Gray Gaulding has reunited with BK Racing to drive the No. 23 Toyota in the Feb. 18 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The No. 23 is expected to be the only entry for BK Racing, a team that fielded both the No. 23 and No. 83 last season. This year’s Daytona 500 will be Gaulding’s first start in NASCAR’s marquee race. Rick Bourgeois will be crew chief.

“I’m always excited to be in the 500,” BK Racing owner Ron Devine said, as quoted in a Frontstretch.com article. “I would rather have four cars in it, but for now this will do. The winter wasn’t good for us, but we’re digging through it, and we’re in Daytona, and we’ll go from there and see what happens. We’re so grateful, thankful and proud of the employees at BK Racing that have had to endure such ridiculous attacks on our company and been able to withstand that and still produce a race car that can perform in Daytona, speaks volumes of their capability and commitment to the sport.”

Devine disputed multiple published reports of financial difficulty for the race team throughout 2017.

Joey Gase originally was the planned driver for the No. 23 for the Daytona 500, but the sponsorship deal that would’ve put Gase in the car fell through.

Gaulding drove for BK Racing in 13 of the first 14 Cup Series races in 2017, but driver and team parted ways over a payment dispute. He rejoined the team late in the season.

Gaulding has not raced at Daytona in any of NASCAR’s three national series — Cup, Xfinity an Camping World Truck — but has competed in two races at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, NASCAR’s other restrictor-plate track, resulting in an average finish of 14.5.

“Did real well in the plate races before, and he’s another year older with a whole year of experience under his belt, and we’re expecting him to be able to take that talent and experience and perform well on the track,” Devine said of Gaulding. “We look forward to seeing him out there and see what he can do.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).