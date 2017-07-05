NASCAR Cup: Greg Biffle sued over hidden cameras

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a recent WSOC TV report, former NASCAR driver and Roush Fenway Racing are being sued by Biffle’s ex-wife, Nicole Lunders, and ex-mother-in-law over hidden cameras inside Biffle’s home on Doolie Rd. in Mooresville, N.C.

Baffle and Lunders divorced in 2015.

According to the suit, Lunders and her mother acknowledge they knew of visible cameras outside the home. The lawsuit is the result of hidden cameras the claimants say were located in indoor locations including the master bedroom, bathroom and guest bedroom formerly occupied by Lunders’ mother. In their suit, Lunders and her mother claim Biffle recorded them and showed the video to others.

Also according to the lawsuit, Biffle said under oath that the hidden cameras were installed, because he believed his maids were stealing from him.

Baffle raced in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, then known as the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, through the 2016 season. He departed Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 16 Ford team at the end of the season, and RFR shuttered that team’s operation.

