NASCAR Cup: Greg Biffle takes TV role for 2017

By AMANDA VINCENT

Greg Biffle announced via Twitter on Friday that he wouldn’t be a full-time NASCAR competitor in 2017 but is leaving the door open for part-time opportunities.

“After a great deal of consideration from all the offers I’ve received, I’ve decided not to participate full time in #NASCAR this season,” Biffle ( @gbiffle ) tweeted. “If the right opportunity arises I may return to the driver’s seat.”

Biffle left Roush Fenway Racing, where he was driver of the No. 16 Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, at the end of the 2016 season. At that time, he said he would only consider rides in which he felt he could win races.

While Biffle doesn’t have a gig driving a race car in 2017, he will be visible to NASCAR fans, serving as a guest analyst on NASCAR America on NBC Sports. Biffle also tweeted that news on Friday, announcing that his first appearance in that role will come March 1.

Biffle has 19-career Cup-level wins in 510 starts, but his last trip to victory lane came in 2013. Last season he posted one top-five and three top-10 finishes in 36 races. He joined Roush Fenway Racing in 1998 as a driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and worked his way up the NASCAR national-series ladder with the organization, becoming a full-time Cup driver in 2003. His only two NASCAR national-level starts for a team other than Roush Fenway were two Xfinity Series races in 1996 in which he drove a car owned by Dick Brown.

