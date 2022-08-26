NASCAR Cup: Greg Ives announces retirement

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 31: Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports celebrates with crew chief Greg Ives of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, after Alex Bowman wins the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Greg Ives, crew chief on the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team of Alex Bowman in the NASCAR Cup Series, announced via Twitter (@Ives_Greg) that he would retire from being a crew chief at the end of the 2022 season.

“After 17 seasons on the road and making countless memories, I’ve decided to step away as crew chief at the end of 2022,” Ives tweeted. “There are many reasons, but the most important one is the chance to focus on my family and spend more time with our kids as they grow up. Leading the #48 has been one of the great privileges of my life, and I’m excited to go into the playoffs and chase a championship with Alex and this incredible group of people. I’m also looking forward to the next step in my career, which will be here with my Hendrick Motorsports family. I’ll never have the words to properly express how grateful I am to be able to live out my dream of working in racing or properly thank everyone who has supported me along the way. Thank you for everything.

Ives has been a crew chief at the Cup level at Hendrick Motorsports since 2015 when he replaced Steve Letarte on the No. 88 of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bowman replaced Earnhardt as driver for the team upon Earnhardt’s retirement after the 2017 season and the team eventually took the No. 88 number. Ives has 10 wins as a Cup Series crew chief — three with Earnhardt and seven with Bowman — most recently at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this season.

Ives was a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2013 and 2014 at the Earnhardt-owned JR Motorsports where he worked with drivers Regan Smith and Chase Elliott. He won five times on 65 Xfinity Series races.

