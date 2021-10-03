NASCAR Cup: Hamlin on pole at Talladega

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 26: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



After winning the previous weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to begin round two of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Denny Hamlin will start from the pole Sunday for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He is the defending winner of the playoff race at Talldega.



“Talladega and the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) Roval are places where you don’t always have control over your own result, so it’s good to know we don’t have to worry about what might happen these next two weeks,” Hamlin said of already locking up advancement to the next round of the playoffs.



Hamlin will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.



The 12 remaining playoff drivers will start in the top-12 positions at Talladega, with Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, winner of two of the last four races at the track, in row two.



Kyle Larson, this year’s wins leader with six will start in row three, alongside sixth-place starter Martin Truex Jr. Six-time Talladega winner Brad Keselowski will start seventh, sharing row four on the grid with Team Penske teammate Joey Logano.



Below is the full starting grid for the YellaWood 500: