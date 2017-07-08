NASCAR Cup: hard cards pulled for inspection issues

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR recently warned Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams that if teams continue to have issues passing through the inspection process, resulting in inspection delays, more severe action would be taken. On Friday, 11 teams were docked practice time for final practice at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta as a result of inspection issues the previous race weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Previously, teams were docked time in opening practice for previous week’s inspection issues.

According to a Motorsport.com report, key team members are now temporarily being stripped of their hard cars, annual credentials used to get them into the garage and other essential areas of racing facilities. Those team members are still able to get their usual access by obtaining weekly paper credentials, but that process is more of a hassle than using the yearly hard cards.

Crew chief Jason Ratcliff and a race engineer from the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Matt Kenseth lost their hard cards Friday at Kentucky, because the No. 20 failed inspection four times at Daytona.

Others who recently have lost hard cards include crew chief Bootie Barker and car chief Billy Plourde on the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet team of Ty Dillon and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford team of Darrell Wallace Jr.

