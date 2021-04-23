NASCAR Cup: Harrison Burton makes series debut at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday. he’ll drive the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity,” Burton said. “It’s a dream come true, and it’s pretty neat to think back on all the days that I spent working and taking my parents’ time away and travelling all over the country with them trying to race. And everyone in NASCAR along the way, whether it’s KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) or Joe Gibbs Racing who have helped me be a better race car driver and get to where I am now, it’s nuts. It’s something I’ll never forget. I’m excited to be here, but I’m a competitive guy, so just being there isn’t enough. I’m really looking forward to working hard and trying to get a really good run out of it.”

Burton is in his second year of full-time Xfinity Series competition. In 49-career starts in that series, all for Joe Gibbs Racing, he has four wins, all coming in 2020. He has two top-fives and five top-10 finishes in the first seven races of the 2021 Xfinity season.

Burton also contested 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races for Kyle Busch Motorsports between 2016 and 2019, including the full 2019 season. He has 11-career top-fives and 18 top-10 races finishes in the Truck Series.

Gaunt Brothers Racing is a part-time team in the Cup Series in 2021. Sunday’s Talladega race will be the fourth race, so far, entered by the No. 96 team this season. Ty Dillon was the driver for the three previous races. After failing to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500, the No. 96 has finishes of 19th and 26th at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course and in the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).