NASCAR Cup: Harrison Rhodes plans debut at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Harrison Rhodes plans to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 25 as driver of the No. 51 entry of Rick Ware Racing, according to an announcement from the race team on Thursday.

“I can’t believe I have this opportunity to drive for Rick Ware Racing at Atlanta,” Rhodes said. “I began my NASCAR career with Rick and now six years later I’ll have the chance to race on Sunday. It’s a blessing and a dream come true.”

All of Rhodes’ NASCAR national-level starts, to date, have come in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in which Rhodes has 84-career starts between 2013 and He ran most of the Xfinity races last season, starting 31 of the 33 races on the schedule for JD Motorsports. He has two-career top-10s, both coming at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, with a best finish of ninth there in 2015. Rhodes has raced for car owner Johnny Davis on and off throughout his NASCAR career, but his first seven Xfinity Series starts in 2013 came with Rick Ware.

“I’m all about giving chances,” Ware said. “There’s no doubt that Rick Ware Racing has built itself on giving opportunities to young, vibrant drivers. Harrison is no exception. Even though he doesn’t have any experience in Cup, he has turned countless laps in an Xfinity Series car, which will make his transition to our No. 51 Chevrolet that much smoother.”

