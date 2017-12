NASCAR Cup: Harvick family grows by one

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick announced via social media Saturday that his daughter, Piper Grace Harvick, was born Thursday.

“Miss Piper Grace joined the gang Thursday night!” Harvick tweeted (@KevinHarvick) and posted on Facebook (facebook.com/kevinharvick) Saturday. “Everyone is healthy and we have an extremely excited big brother!”

Piper Grace Harvick is the second child for Harvick and wife DeLana, joining five-year-old Keelan.

Keelan Harvick announced the pregnancy in July via a video posted to his dad’s Twitter account and radio show, “Happy Hours” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

