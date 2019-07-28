NASCAR Cup: Havick’s pole sticks while nine cars fail inspection at Pocono

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 27: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Gen X Ford, celebrates with the Busch Pole Award after qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 27, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With post-qualifying/pre-race qualifying inspections complete at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., Kevin Harvick’s lap of 51.707 seconds/174.058 mph during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday stands. As a result, Harvick’s pole for Sunday’s Gander RV 400 stands.

“We scrambled today in practice and never even made a qualifying run in practice, so we worked on our race stuff as long as we could and never really felt like we got it 100 percent right,” Harvick said. “We weren’t bad, but I think as you look at that, our car was pretty good after about lap six, and I think as you get into the race tomorrow, there’s gonna be a lot of two-tire strategy and a lot of green flag strategy. There’s gonna be a lot of unique times that you pit, so keeping yourself inside that time limit of that pit window is important to try to fulfill that strategy and keep yourself up front. We’ll see. I think as you look at the things that track position has meant this year, I think obviously having that tomorrow will be very important.”

Other cars qualifying in the top-four — the No. 22 of Joey Logano, the No 10 of Aric Almirola and the No. 20 of Erik Jones — also passed inspections, so their qualifying positions also are official.

Three cars in the top-10 during Saturday’s qualifying session failed Sunday morning inspections, though — the No. 3 of Austin Dillon (fifth), the No. 48 of Jimmie Johnson (sixth) and the No. 24 of William Byron (eighth). So their qualifying laps were disallowed, and they’ll start Sunday’s race in the back. With those disallowments, Kyle Busch will move into the top-five on the starting grid, up from an unofficial seventh starting spot.

As cars fail inspections, passing cars move ahead of them in official starting positions. Kurt Busch moved from ninth to sixth on the starting grid and Daniel Suarez from 10th to seventh. Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Matt DiBenedetto moved into the top-10.

In all, nine cars failed inspections Sunday morning. Also failing were the cars of Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Corey LaJoie, Ross Chastain and Reed Sorenson. The nine cars failing inspection will start in the nine last positions on the 38-car starting grid, ordered by car owner point. Blaney’s car is tops among the nine failing cars in owner points, so he’ll start 30th, followed by Byron and Johnson in 31st and 32nd.

Eight of the cars passed on their second passes through inspection. Dillon’s car failed a second time but passed on its third time through inspection. As a result of the second failure, one of Dillon’s crew members was ejected from the Pocono Raceway garage and pit areas prior to the race.

Below, is the official starting grid for the Gander Outdoors RV 400 at Pocono Raceway:

