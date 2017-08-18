NASCAR Cup: hearing set in lawsuit against Tony Stewart

By AMANDA VINCENT

A hearing in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner and former driver Tony Stewart by the family of Kevin Ward Jr. has been scheduled for Sept. 8, according to ESPN writer Bob Pockrass. The family’s lawsuit stems from the death of Kevin Ward Jr. in a dirt sprint car race at Canandaigua (N.Y.) Motorsports Park in 2014.

Four claims were filed against Stewart, but Stewart requested for three of those claims to be dismissed. The Ward family’s claim that Stewart’s intentional and/or reckless conduct resulted in Ward’s death remains.

Both Ward and Stewart were competitors in the race at Canandaigua. After wrecking, Ward climbed from his car, and as other competitors made laps under caution, Ward approached Stewart’s moving car on front. His death came as a result of being struck by Stewart’s car. A post-mortem toxicology report showed marijuana in Ward’s system.

A grand jury investigated the incident, and no criminal charges were filed against Stewart.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer).