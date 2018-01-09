NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports adds GM engineer to staff

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports has added Alba Colon to its staff. The former General Motors engineer and Auto Racing Program Manager will oversee the team’s competition systems group, the race team announced Tuesday. She will join HMS later this month to replace Darian Grubb in the position. Grubb, meanwhile, will return to the crew chief position for 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year candidate William Byron on the No. 24 team for Hendrick.

According to a release from Hendrick Motorsports, Colon will work to enhance simulation and analytics platforms, data acquisition and communication and at-the-track research and development. She will report to HMS Vice President of Competition Jeff Andrews.

Colon began with General Motors in 1994 and worked within NASCAR and NHRA programs. She became Chevrolet’s NASCAR Cup Series Program Manager in 2001 and held the position through the 2017 race season.

“Alba Colon was a key contributor to Chevrolet’s racing success for over two decades, including 14 NASCAR Cup manufacturers’ championships as our program manager in the series. We thank Alba for all of her contributions to Chevrolet Motorsports,” read a statement from General Motors.

Hendrick Motorsports will continue to field four full-time Cup Series teams in 2018 — the No. 9 of Chase Elliott, the No. 24 of Byron, No. 48 of Jimmie Johnson and the No. 88 of Alex Bowman. The four-car operation won four races in 2017, three with Johnson and another with Kasey Kahne. That was the fewest wins for the organization since 2000. HMS’ wins tally decreased yearly each of the last four seasons. Johnson produced all five Hendrick wins in 2016. Johnson is the only Cup Series race-winning driver who remains with the team this season.

