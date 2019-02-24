NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports drivers get special shoes for Atlanta

Photo courtesy of Hendrick Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Hendrick Motorsports quartet of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers — seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, 2018 Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman — will wear specially designed shoes in Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Elliott’s home state of Georgia.

The shoes were designed by patients of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta through a “Desi9n to Drive” program, with the name reflecting Elliott’s No. 9 HMS Chevrolet. The program, in its third year, is a project of the Chase Elliott Foundation.

“My teammates and I always look forward to wearing these ‘Desi9n to Drive’ racing shoes, as we know how much it means to the patients and their families at Children’s,” Elliott said. “The fun part is picking the designs and then meeting with the patient later and hearing what inspired their design.”

The subject of the artwork for 2019 is the patients’ “big dreams.” Winning designers of the 2019 shoes include 13-year-old Ethan Daniels, nine-year-old Caroline Lehman, 16-year-old Michael Rhone and eight-year-old Alivia Calvert. Winning designs were chosen by the drivers.

After Sunday’s race, the shoes will be signed by the drivers and auctioned online on the NASCAR Foundation website to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. So far, $70,000 has been raised through the program for Children’s summer camp program.

