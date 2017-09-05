NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports drivers team up for Hurricane Harvey victims

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports and its four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Kahne — are teaming up for an effort to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey through the Jimmie Johnson Foundation.

“The devastation caused by Harvey is incomprehensible,” Johnson said. “NASCAR fans are some of the most generous and giving people on earth. With another hurricane (Irma) potentially on the way, we encourage everyone to consider joining us (with a contribution). Over the next two weeks, we want to raise as much as we can to help as many people as we can.”

The goal is to raise $500,000 by midnight ET Sept. 20. The drivers and their race team have made a joint contribution of $200,000 toward the effort.

Tax-deductible donations may be made online at HendrickRelief.org until the Sept. 20 deadline. The funds, then, will be distributed to charitable organizations that support disaster relief efforts, including the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

