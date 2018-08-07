NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports extends contracts with Alex Bowman, Nationwide

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports has signed contract extensions with driver Alex Bowman and primary sponsor Nationwide for hits No. 88 Chevrolet team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. A one-year extension with Bowman and two-year extension with Nationwide brings both contracts to expirations at the end of the 2020 season.

“Nationwide is excited to continue our relationship with Rick Hendrick, Hendrick Motorsports and Alex Bowman,” Nationwide Chief Marketing Officer Terrance Williams said in a press release from Hendrick Motorsports. “We’re pleased with Alex’s representation of Nationwide – both on and off the track. Our partnership is off to a great start heading into its second year, and he’s quickly built an authentic relationship with the brand that he conveys naturally through talking about our products and services. He’s also embraced Nationwide’s philosophy of giving back to the community through his support of Nationwide Children’s Hospital. We look forward to building on this solid foundation.”

Beginning in 2019, Nationwide is slated to be the primary sponsor of Bowman’s No. 88 for 20 races per season.

Nationwide has been a primary sponsor of the No. 88 since 2017 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove the car. This season is Bowman’s first full as an HMS driver in the Cup Series, but he drove the No. 88 in 10 races in 2016 as a substitute for the injured Earnhardt. He has been under contract with Hendrick Motorsports since October 2016, but HMS didn’t have a Cup ride available for him last year.

“We have such a strong partnership with Nationwide,” HMS owner Rick Hendrick said. “From doing great things in the community with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to driving significant value back to their business, it’s truly impressive to see how they consistently make the maximum impact with their racing program. We appreciate the incredible relationship with their whole team and look forward to more great things in the coming years.

“Alex has the talent to win races and compete for championships. He and Greg (Ives, crew chief) are clicking, and we have a lot of confidence in what they will accomplish together. From our driver and team to our sponsors, we have an exciting No. 88 program that’s set for the foreseeable future.”

Bowman has two top-fives and eight top-10 finishes through the first 22 races of the 2018 with a best finish of 3rd at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., last month.

“Having this kind of support is incredible,” Bowman said. “From Nationwide and our other partners to Mr. Hendrick, Greg and all my teammates, I feel very fortunate to be in such an awesome position. We have an opportunity to have a lot of success together. To hear a sponsor like Nationwide and a team like Hendrick Motorsports say I’m their guy gives me a ton of confidence and motivation to go out there and deliver results.”

