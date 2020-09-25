NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports fined $100,000 for too much wind-tunnel testing

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 18: Team owner Rick Hendrick talks to Two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Peyton Manning on the grid prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has fined Hendrick Motorsports $100,000 and docked the NASCAR Cup Series race team 10 hours of wind-tunnel testing time for 2021, because HMS exceeded the allowable 70 hours maximum wind-tunnel testing time for 2020.

The race team, itself, reported the rule infraction to NASCAR after going over the limit by minutes. The infraction is classified as L2 under NASCAR rules, and as a result, it carries a possible penalty between $100,000 and $200,000. The team will not appeal the penalty.

NASCAR is allowing a total of 150 hours of wind-tunnel testing time between 2020 and 2021, with an allowable maximum of 70 hours of that time used in 2020 and 2021. If Hendrick had reached but not exceeded the maximum allowable 70 hours this year, it would have 80 hours remaining for next year, so the time deduction for next year means the team will only have 70 hours allowable wind-tunnel testing time in 2021 for a total of 140 hours combined for 2020 and 2021.

NASCAR also issued fines to two crew chiefs after all three of its national series raced at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway between Sept. 17 and Sept. 19. Bruce Schlicker, crew chief on the No 10 Kaulig Racing team of driver Ross Chastain in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000 for an improperly secured lug nut. Kevin Bellicourt, crew chief on the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team of Derek Kraus in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, was fined $2,500 for an improperly secured lug nut.

