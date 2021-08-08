NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports hit with suspensions, points deductions after Loudon

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 27: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Hendrick Motorsports is without Executive Vice President Jeff Andrews and Director of Track Engine Support Scott Maxim at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, site of Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race. Both men were suspended for one race after violations of an engine rule in the most recent race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 18 by the No. 9 team of driver Chase Elliott and the No. 48 team of Alex Bowman.



Crew chiefs Alan Gustafson (No.9) and Greg Ives (No. 48) also were each fined $50,000 and both teams and drivers were docked 25 car owner and driver points for violation of section 20.6.1.e (Engine Assembly) of the 2021 NASCAR rule book.

“When the long block is sealed the engine must be used in the same vehicle number the next time it is used,” noted NASCAR’s weekly penalty report.



Instead, the No. 9 engine was in the No. 48 for the New Hampshire race.



“Due to an administrative error, one of our sealed engines assigned to the No. 9 car was unintentionally allocated to our No. 48 team at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” a statement from HMS read. “Although the engine passed technical inspection and absolutely no competitive advantage was gained, we acknowledge NASCAR’s process was not followed correctly in this instance. The rules regarding the assignment of sealed engines are clear, and we understand and respect their decision to issue a penalty. We apologize for the mistake and have taken steps to ensure it will not be repeated.”

The driver-points deduction dropped Elliott from fifth to sixth in the driver-points standings. Bowman remained in the 11th position. Both drivers have secured playoff berths with multiple race wins, already, this year — Bowman with three and Elliott two.



