NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports signs Chase Elliott to contract extension

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports has signed Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, to a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the end of the 2022 race season. The previous contract between Elliott and HMS ran through the 2018 season.

“It means the world to me to be a part of this organization, and I couldn’t be happier,” Elliott said. “I wouldn’t want to drive for anybody else but Hendrick Motorsports. I am very proud to be where I am, and I definitely take it upon myself to work hard and make sure I do my part for the company as we move forward.”

Elliott is in his second full-time season as driver of the No. 24 at the Cup level, inheriting the legendary No. 24 ride upon the retirement of Jeff Gordon after the 2015 season. Last year, Elliott was the series Rookie of the Year and made the 2016 Chase for the Sprint Cup. He finished in the top-five 10 times and in the top-10 17 times in his rookie year. He also was the 2016 Daytona 500 pole winner. Through the first 16 races of 2016, Elliott is sixth in points on the strength of five top-fives and 10 top-10s.

Elliott has 57-career Cup Series starts, so far, resulting in 15 top-fives and 27 top-10 finishes.

Elliott’s deal with Hendrick Motorsports also put him in a NASCAR Xfinity Series ride at JR Motorsports, co-owned by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick and HMS driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., among others, for two full-time seasons in 2014 and 2015. He won four races during that time and has a total of five-career wins in the Xfinity Series. He won that series’ championship in his rookie year of 2014.

“As both a driver and a person, where Chase is today at 21 years old is unbelievable,” Hendrick said. “With all the expectations and pressure, he’s stayed focused on being himself and working as hard as he can. The pure driving talent has always been obvious, and he’s doing so many great things off the track. He’ll be a big part of our organization and our sport for many years. I’m looking forward to watching him continue to grow with us.”

