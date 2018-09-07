NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports teammates battling for final playoff slots

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 16th and final 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth may come down to a battle among Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman in the regular-season finale — the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The HMS teammates are in the final two provisional advancing spots heading into Indy, but a race winner other than one of them from among the ranks of those not already with playoff berths in hand would knock one of the Hendrick drivers out.

“There is no need to flip out now,” Johnson said Sept. 2 after the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. “We will keep working hard. There is no quit in myself or this team.”

If the 2018 Brickyard 400 winner come from among the 14 drivers already locked into the playoffs — Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin — both Johnson and Bowman will make the playoffs.

If someone else, other than the aforementioned 14, Johnson or Bowman wins at Indianapolis, provided that winner is a full-time Cup Series driver and is in the top-30 of the points standings, that driver will replace Johnson or Bowman in the playoff field. Johnson has a 19-point cushion over Bowman heading into the Brickyard 400, but if Bowman out-points Johnson by 20 at Indianapolis, Bowman will join teammate Chase Elliott in the playoffs while seven-time champion Johnson will be on the outside looking in.

Johnson is a four-time winner of the Brickyard 400, most of any active driver. He last won the race in 2012. Bowman is still in search of his first-career Cup Series win.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Cup Series regular-season championship is Kyle Busch’s to lose at Indianapolis. He heads into Sunday’s race 39 points ahead of second-place driver Harvick. Busch will clinch the regular-season title and the 15 points that go with by racking up 22 points in the Brickyard 400, either by his race finish or a combination of stage points and finishing-position points.

“We’ve run well there the past couple of times,” Busch said in a race preview press release from Joe Gibbs Racing. “We haven’t qualified well, though, and I think we need to focus on qualifying when we get there. If we can do that, we will be a heck of a lot better off for the race with our M&Ms Caramel Camry.”

Busch won the consecutive Brickyard 400s in 2015 and 2016. Kasey Kahne is the defending winner of the race, but is not entered for the 2018 event, as he’s been sidelined by the lingering effects of extreme heat exhaustion suffered at Darlington.

