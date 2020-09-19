NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports tweaks pit crews

By AMANDA VINCENT
Hendrick Motorsports has made personnel changes to its No. 88 and No. 48 pit crews ahead of Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race NASCAR Cup Series event at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
Dustin Lineback, jackman on the No. 88 team of Alex Bowman, has been sidelined by an injury, so HMS has moved Kyle Tudor, the jackman on Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 team, to the No. 88 team as a fill-in for Lineback. Eric Ludwig, a backup HMS pit crewman, will fill-in for Tudor on the No. 48 team.
Saturday night’s race at Bristol is the third race of the 2020 Cup Series playoffs, making it the elimination race of the first round. Bowman heads into the race eighth in the standings, 27 points ahead of HMS teammate Byron, the first driver in a provisional elimination position. Four drivers will be eliminated after Saturday’s night’s race, cutting the playoff field from 16 to 12 drivers.
Johnson failed to make the 2020 playoffs.
