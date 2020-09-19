NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports tweaks pit crews

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JULY 19: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 ChevyGoods.com/Adam’s Polishes Chevrolet, speaks with Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford, on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 19, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports has made personnel changes to its No. 88 and No. 48 pit crews ahead of Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race NASCAR Cup Series event at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Dustin Lineback, jackman on the No. 88 team of Alex Bowman, has been sidelined by an injury, so HMS has moved Kyle Tudor, the jackman on Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 team, to the No. 88 team as a fill-in for Lineback. Eric Ludwig, a backup HMS pit crewman, will fill-in for Tudor on the No. 48 team.

Saturday night’s race at Bristol is the third race of the 2020 Cup Series playoffs, making it the elimination race of the first round. Bowman heads into the race eighth in the standings, 27 points ahead of HMS teammate Byron, the first driver in a provisional elimination position. Four drivers will be eliminated after Saturday’s night’s race, cutting the playoff field from 16 to 12 drivers.

Johnson failed to make the 2020 playoffs.

