NASCAR Cup: Homestead-Miami Speedway race start time changed

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #24 CMR Construction & Roofing Chevrolet, leads a pack of trucks during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 15, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has modified its Saturday schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway, moving the Baptist Health 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race from the afternoon to the evening. The new approximate start time for the race is 7:30 p.m. ET.

The race, originally scheduled for an approximate 12:30 p.m. green flag, still will be shown live on FS1.

The Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami also includes the first of two weekend races for the NASCAR Xfinity Series races. The time change for the Truck Series race moves that race for the day’s opening event to the day’s closer. The Xfinity Series race, scheduled for an approximate 3:30 p.m. green flag, will be shown live on FOX.

The Baptist Health 200 will be the fifth Truck Series race of the season. As a result of a drawing for starting positions, Austin Hill will start on the pole and have NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch alongside on the front row in the second starting position. Grant Enfinger and Christian Eckes will start in the second row, with Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith in row three.

The 134-lap race distance will be divided into two 30-lap stages and a 74-lap third stage.

Hill is the most recent Homestead-Miami Speedway race winner in the Truck Series, winning the 2019 season-finale there last November. Busch is the only multi-race winner at Homestead among drivers on the entry list for Saturday’s race. He’s a two-time winner in Truck Series action at the track. Busch also is one of three Cup Series regulars in the Truck Series race at Homestead, the other two being Chase Elliott and Brennan Poole.

