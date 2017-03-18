NASCAR Cup: Indianapolis Motor Speedway condenses Brickyard 400 schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

As several other 2017 NASCAR race weekends have been condensed, so has the Indianapolis Motor Speedway weekend that will culminate in the July 23 running of the Brickyard 400, at least as far as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series goes, but unlike other tracks that have shaken up their schedules, Cup Series competitors still will qualify and race on different days. The modified schedule for 2017 has Cup qualifying scheduled for Saturday, with the race on Sunday.

The Cup Series also isn’t slated to practice on Friday at Indianapolis, as all series activity at IMS is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Cup teams usually practice three times per weekend, with the first practice coming on Friday, prior to qualifying, and the other two on Saturday.

At Indy this year, though, the series will practice twice, only, with both of those practices scheduled prior to qualifying. Cup cars are slated to qualify on Saturday evening, following the companion Xfinity Series race.

There is track activity scheduled for the Friday of the Indianapolis race wekend, but its limited to the Xfinity Series. That series will hold both of its practice sessions on Friday before qualifying and racing on Saturday. Also slated for Friday will be a Fan Fest and Hauler Parade.

“Superstars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will interact with spectators during the Friday Fan Fest, with other entertainment options also available for the entire family,” a press release from the track read.

Below, is the tentative schedule of on-track activity for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2017 NASCAR weekend (all times ET):

July 21 (Friday)

1-1:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series practice

3-3:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series final practice

July 22

9-9:55 a.m. – Cup practice

11-11:55 a.m. – Cup final practice

12:45 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity race

6:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying

July 23

3 p.m. – Brickyard 400

