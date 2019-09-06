NASCAR Cup: Indianapolis Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series concludes its 2019 regular season Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the running of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard. Fourteen drivers have cemented positions among the 16 available in the playoffs, leaving two up for grabs.

Clint Bowyer, Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson are the candidates for the final two playoff slots, provided there’s not a season first-time winner among the cast of drivers not already locked into the post-season. Bowyer heads into Indy 15th in the standings, while Newman and Suarez find themselves tied for the final playoff berth. Meanwhile, Johnson is on the outside looking in, in danger of not making the playoffs for the first time.

Johnson is the only one among the aforementioned four drivers with Indianapolis wins to his credit. As a matter-of-fact, he leads the way among active drivers with four Brickyard 400 wins, the most recent coming in 2012.

Brad Keselowski is the defending Brickyard winner. Kyle Busch won back-to-back races in 2015 and 2016, before now-retired driver Kasey Kahne claimed his final Cup Series win at Indy in 2017.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard:

