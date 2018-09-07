NASCAR Cup: Indianapolis Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series closes out its 2018 regular season Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the running of the Big Machine Vodka 400. Fourteen drivers already have clinched playoff berths, so two slots remain. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman are in provisional advancing positions heading into Indy.

One notable change from the preliminary entry list for Indianapolis is a driver change in the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing entry. Regan Smith will be in the car instead of Kasey Kahne, as Kahne has been sidelined by the lingering effects of heat exhaustion suffered in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 2.

Kahne is the defending winner of the Brickyard 400. Kyle Busch, who is in position to claim the regular-season title, won the two previous races at Indianapolis in 2015 and 2016.

Forty-one drivers are on the Brickyard entry list. Qualifying is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. ET Saturday, and the race is scheduled to get underway at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday. Both qualifying and the race will be shown on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard: