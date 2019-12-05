NASCAR Cup: industry awards distributed at Ole Red in Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR handed out its 2019 industry awards Wednesday during an event at the Blake Shelton-owned Ole Red as part of NASCAR Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series winners are as follows:
Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award — No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of driver Kyle Busch.
MOOG Problem Solver of the Year Crew Chief Award — Chris Gabehart, crew chief on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of driver Denny Hamlin.
Buddy Shuman Award — Dover Motorsports Inc. President and CEO Denis McGlyn.
American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award — Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Marketing Achievement Award — Busch Beer.
Busch Pole Award — Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (four poles).
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year — Daniel Hemric, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
Sunoco Diamond Performance Award — Kyle Busch (always awarded to Cup Series champion).
Goodyear Gold Car Award — Kyle Busch (always awarded to Cup Series champion).
Champion Sponsor Award — Mars Inc.
Champion Crew Chief Award — Adam Stevens.
