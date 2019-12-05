NASCAR Cup: industry awards distributed at Ole Red in Nashville

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 01: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Snickers Throwback Toyota, pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 01, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR handed out its 2019 industry awards Wednesday during an event at the Blake Shelton-owned Ole Red as part of NASCAR Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series winners are as follows:

Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award — No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of driver Kyle Busch.

MOOG Problem Solver of the Year Crew Chief Award — Chris Gabehart, crew chief on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of driver Denny Hamlin.

Buddy Shuman Award — Dover Motorsports Inc. President and CEO Denis McGlyn.

American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award — Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Marketing Achievement Award — Busch Beer.

Busch Pole Award — Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (four poles).

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year — Daniel Hemric, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Sunoco Diamond Performance Award — Kyle Busch (always awarded to Cup Series champion).

Goodyear Gold Car Award — Kyle Busch (always awarded to Cup Series champion).

Champion Sponsor Award — Mars Inc.

Champion Crew Chief Award — Adam Stevens.

