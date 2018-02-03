NASCAR Cup: information between teams easier to obtain in 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR will share in-race information including steering, braking, throttle and rpm of each car in a given race to all teams competing in said race. The sanctioning body didn’t make an official announcement regarding the information sharing during its Media Tour in Charlotte, N.C., last week, but driver Austin Dillon spilled the beans during his media availability. NASCAR later confirmed it.

This information-sharing will not provide teams information about their competitors not already available to them, as the information already has been available to teams and fans, alike, on NASCAR’s digital platforms. NASCAR’s move to share the information will just make the information easier for teams to obtain.

Other drivers were asked for their opinions on NASCAR sharing the information, and several, including 2015 Monster Energy Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was against it, even though the information had already been available to his team and the teams of his fellow-competitors.

“That’s entirely not fair. I’d rather just disconnect all my stuff to begin with so nobody gets to see it,” Busch said. “I’d much rather just not have anybody be able to see anything. Even if I’m behind, I feel like I’m better at being able to catch up than just being able to hand my data to somebody else and say, ‘here, here it is, this is how you do it’. That’s not good.”

Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones admitted to using such information from other cars/drivers as a rookie, driving for Furniture Row Racing in 2017, to improve his performance.

Matt DiBenedetto, meanwhile, said that having access to the information is helpful but doesn’t help overcome the obstacles faced by underfunded teams like his No. 32 Go FAS Racing team.

“It’s interesting to see exactly how much will be shared and when and if it will be more of a live data or something given after a weekend,” Chris Buescher said. “Not sure how I feel on that.”

