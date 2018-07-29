NASCAR Cup: inspection failures move Daniel Suarez to Pocono pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daniel Suarez posted only the third-fastest lap in the third of three rounds of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., but when Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch’s cars failed post-qualifying inspection, Suarez was moved up to pole sitter for Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 with the pole-winning lap of record at 50.851 seconds/176.988 mph.

“I thought the Stanley Camry was pretty good,” Suarez said, even before notification he’d be on the pole. “Very happy with this and for my team, my guys. Really, they’ve been working very hard, and the results haven’t showed up, so happy to have a good practice day, a good qualifying effort, and hopefully, we transfer that to a good race tomorrow.”

The Pocono pole is the first-career pole start for Suarez.

With an abbreviated two-day schedule, NASCAR opted to forgo mandatory trips through its optical scanning station, instead going with a joint post-qualifying/pre-race inspection after Saturday’s qualifying session. As a result of their inspection failures, Harvick and Busch will start Sunday’s race in the back, despite posting the two fastest lap times in the final round of qualifying.

Harvick and Busch were among 13 drivers to see their cars fail inspection. Joining them in the back will be Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson, Paul Menard, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Kasey Kahne. The starting positions among them were determined by car owner points.

With the starting grid adjusted to reflect the failed inspections, Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammates came away with the top-three starting spots, with Denny Hamlin sharing the front row with Suarez and Erik Jones third. Ford driver Brad Keselowski will line up fourth and Chevrolet driver Jamie McMurray in fifth.

Earlier in the day, Harvick led the way in the first of two practice sessions and posted the second-fastest lap to Logano in the second practice. In qualifying, he had the fastest lap in both the first and third rounds. Jones led the second round.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway:

Row 1 — Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota)

Row 2 — Erik Jones (No. 20 Toyota), Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

Row 3 — Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet), Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford)

Row 4 — Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota), Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — Alex Bowman (No. 88 Chevrolet), Matt Kenseth (No. 6 Ford)

Row 6 — Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet), Michael McDowell (No. 34 Ford)

Row 7 — A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet), Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet)

Row 8 — David Ragan (No. 34 Ford), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford)

Row 9 — Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford), Jeffrey Earnhardt (No. 96 Toyota)

Row 10 — J.J. Yeley (No. 23 Toyota), Corey LaJoie (No. 72 Chevrolet)

Row 11 — Gray Gaulding (No. 15 Chevrolet), Kyle Weatherman (No. 99 Chevrolet)

Row 12 — Landon Cassill (No. 00 Chevrolet), Reed Sorenson (No. 7 Chevrolet)

Row 13 — B.J. McLeod (No. 51 Chevrolet), Timmy Hill (No. 66 Toyota)

Row 14 — Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota), Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford)

Row 15. Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford), Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford)

Row 16 — Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet), Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford)

Row 17 — Aric Almirola (No. 10 Ford), Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet)

Row 18 — Paul Menard (No. 21 Ford), Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

Row 19 — William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet), Darrell Wallace Jr. (No. 43 Chevrolet)

Row 20 — Kasey Kahne (No. 95 Chevrolet)

