NASCAR Cup: inspection a problem for 13 cars at Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

As a result of an abbreviated two-day weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond Pa., culminating in Sunday’s running of the Gander Outdoors 400, NASCAR, for the second time, went with its inspection schedule that was void of thorough pre-qualifying inspection, instead conducting inspections after qualifying that also counted as pre-race inspections. When the sanctioning body followed such a scheduled at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., only three cars failed that post-qualifying/pre-race inspection and started the race in the back, regardless of their speeds in qualifying. At Pocono, though, exactly one-third the 39 cars that made qualifying attempts failed inspection at least once.

“Three failures at Chicago equated to ‘we need to get more aggressive,’ and more aggressive didn’t cut it today for them,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said.

Those 13 cars included the fastest two cars of Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch and all but one of the top-five. As a result, Daniel Suarez, who posted the third-fastest time in the third and final round of Saturday’s qualifying session, will start on the pole for the first time Sunday. He’ll be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who was seventh right after qualifying.

“Most of the problems were centered around the body scan, but not all; some were mechanical measurements with the rear toe,” Miller said. “We’re disappointed in this, but we’re certainly confident in our process.”

The 13 who failed inspection at least once will start the Pocono race in the pack in their order in car-owner points, but with so many failures, Busch, who is first among the group, will start 27th. Starting 28th through 39th will be Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson, Paul Menard, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Darrell Wallace Jr., and Kasey Kahne.

Four of the aforementioned drivers saw their cars fail inspection multiple times. Harvick, Kahne, Menard and Logano’s car chiefs were ejected from Pocono Raceway after two inspection failures. Harvick and Kahne, also were docked 10 points when their cars failed a third time through inspection.

“The teams didn’t do a real good job here today,” Miller said. “If 27 of them can do it right, the other 13 can do them right.”

