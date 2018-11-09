NASCAR Cup: ISM Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway plays host to the penultimate NASCAR race weekend of the 2018 season, culminating in Sunday’s running of the Can-Am 500. At the race’s checkered flag, the playoff field will be whittled from eight to four drivers to vie for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship Nov. 18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Joey Logano heads into the Phoenix race weekend with his championship-round berth already clinched. Kevin Harvick started the past week seemingly locked in, but his race-win berth was nullified by a failed inspection following last weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Along with Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch will contend at Phoenix for the three remaining slots in the final round of this year’s playoffs.

Forty drivers are on the preliminary entry list for the Can-Am 500, the exact number that comprises a full starting grid. Qualifying to set the starting order is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday, with that qualifying session to air live on the NBC Sports Network. The race is scheduled for an approximate 2:20 p.m. green flag Sunday. The race will be shown live on NBC.

Below, is the entry list for Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway: