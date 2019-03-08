NASCAR Cup: ISM Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The three-race West Coast Swing rolls into weekend two for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. This weekend’s stop — ISM Raceway near Phoenix for Sunday’s Ticket Guardian 500. The race is the fourth race, overall, of the 36-race 2019 season.

Thirty-six drivers are on the entry list for the Ticket Guardian 500, four shy of a full race field. Among the entrants are defending race winner Kevin Harvick and the winner at ISM Raceway last November, Kyle Busch.

Harvick is the winningest driver at the track, visiting the ISM Raceway victory lane nine times.

Qualifying is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET Friday and will air live on FOX Sports 1. The race is scheduled for an approximate 3:30 p.m. start Sunday and will air live on FOX.

Below, is the entry list for Sunday’s Ticket Guardian 500 at ISM Raceway:

