NASCAR Cup: A.J. Allmendinger out at JTG-Daugherty Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

JTG-Daugherty Racing announced Tuesday that A.J. Allmendinger would not continue as driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series beyond the 2018 season.

“AJ Allmendinger has been a valuable asset to the growth of our company, and we are grateful for his professionalism with our brands and the passion he has shown for this race team over the years,” JTG-Daugherty Racing car owner Tad Geschickter said in a press release. “As hard as it may be, we’re moving in a different direction for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and will be parting ways at the end of this season. It’s not an easy decision and change is never easy. We wish him the very best in his endeavors, and he will always be family to us.”

Allmendinger has been driver of the No. 47 since 2013, joining the team for a partial schedule in the second half of the season. He went full-time with the team in 2014. His lone win in the Cup Series came with JTG-Daugherty in 2014 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Prior to joining JTG-Daugherty Racing, Allmendinger had raced in the Cup Series for teams including Red Bull Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports and Team Penske. In 363-career starts in the series, he has 11 top-fives and 55-career top-10s, including the win. Through the first 28 races of 2018, though, Allmendinger has only three top-10 finishes, one of those being a top-five. He is 24th in the points standings.

JTG-Daugherty Racing has not named a replacement for Allmendinger, but an ESPN.com report claims part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Preece is the leading candidate. Preece has two NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and eight top-five finishes in 13 races, so far, this season.

