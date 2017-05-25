NASCAR Cup: J.J. Yeley in Tommy Baldwin’s car at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tommy Baldwin Racing plans to make its third start of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday evening in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. J.J. Yeley will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet for the team.

The Coca-Cola 600 will be the third Cup Series race of the year for TBR, as the team also ran the restrictor-plate races at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Elliott Sadler as driver.

Yeley will need to qualify for the race, with qualifying scheduled for Thursday evening at 7:15 p.m. ET. The No. 7 team doesn’t have a charter, guaranteeing a starting position, as car owner Tommy Baldwin sold the team’s charter to Leavine Family Racing during the offseason, because Baldwin decided to stop competing full-time in the Cup Series at the end of the 2016 season. There are 41 cars on the entry list for Charlotte, so one will not make the race.

Sadler drove the No. 7 to 20th and 17-place finishes at Daytona and Talladega, respectively. The No. 7 team, with Regan Smith as driver, finished 28th in last year’s Coca-Cola 600 and 21st in the return trip to Charlotte last fall.

Yeley last competed at CMS in a Cup Series car in 2015 for BK Racing. His engine blew in the Coca-Cola 600 that year. He was credited with a finish of 33rd in the Fall 2015 race at Charlotte.

