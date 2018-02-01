NASCAR Cup: Jack Roush honored by NCMA

By AMANDA VINCENT

Legendary NASCAR car owner Jack Roush was honored with the Achievement in Motorsports Tribute Award by the North Carolina Motorsports Association during the yearly NCMA awards ceremony at the Embassy Suites Concord Convention Center on Tuesday.

“Jack Roush’s contributions to motorsports are immeasurable, and for 30 years, Roush Fenway Racing has been the standard in innovation and performance,” NCMA Chairman Greg Fornelli said. “When you look at his innovations, his record of success and his impact on the sport of auto racing, Jack Roush is the epitome of achievement in motorsports and we look forward to celebrating his amazing career on our biggest night.”

Roush began his NASCAR team in 1988 and has since become the winningest car owner across NASCAR’s three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. His race teams have won eight NASCAR national-level championships, including two in the Cup Series (2003 with Matt Kenseth as driver and 2004 with Kurt Busch). His teams have accounted for 325 wins with 19 different drivers in 5,878 NASCAR national-level starts.

For 2018, Roush Fenway plans to field two cars each in the Cup and Xfinity series, with Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. driving the No. 6 and No. 17 entries, respectively, in the Cup Series; Ryan Reed driving the No. 16 full-time in the Xfinity Series; and Chase Briscoe, Ty Majeski and Austin Cindric sharing driving duties in the No. 60 car in the Xfinity Series.

Roush also is a part of Roush Yates Engines, which supplies engines for all Ford teams in NASCAR. Roush Yates Engines, headed by President and CEO Doug Yates, has powered cars/drivers to over 280 wins in NASCAR, IMSA and FIA since its formation in 2003. As an engineer, Roush also is credited with several racing innovations, including the roof flaps that are now mandatory in NASCAR as a safety feature to help keep cars from getting airborne.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).