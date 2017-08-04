NASCAR Cup: Jack Roush inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR team owner Jack Roush was inducted in the Automotive Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Cobo Center in Detroit on July 20. He was inducted for his “outstanding contributions to the automotive industry and racing community,” according to a release from Roush Yates Engines.

“Induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame is reserved for those who have made a significant impact on the automobile,” read a release from the Hall of Fame. “This is the single greatest honor in the automotive business. Inductee contributions are chronicled among the great men and women who have had a positive influence on the industry.”

Other 2017 inductees included Ed Wilburn, Alberto Bombassei and August Fruehauf.

Roush is co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing, which fields entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series; co-owner of Roush Yates Engines and chairman of Roush Enterprises, parent company of ROUSH Performance.

Roush began his career in the automotive industry as an engineer for Ford Motor Company. He eventually got into racing through his Roush Performance Enterprises and entered NASCAR competition in the late 1980s. His NASCAR teams have claimed two Cup Series championships, four Xfinity Series championships and a title in the Camping World Truck Series. Roush is the winningest car owner across NASCAR’s three national series with a combined 324 wins.

Across all racing series, Roush-owned teams have won over 400 races and 30 championships.

Also worth noting — Roush Yates Engines is the official engine provider for Ford teams competing in NASCAR’s national series.

Currently, Roush fields the No. 6 of Trevor Bayne and the No. 17 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the NASCAR Cup Series and the No. 16 of Ryan Reed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Other drivers who have driven for Roush in NASCAR’s premier series include Mark Martin, Jeff Burton, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards, Greg Biffle and many others.

