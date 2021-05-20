NASCAR Cup: James Davison dominates iRacing event at virtual COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

James Davison dominated the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at the virtual Circuit of the Americas on Wednesday night, ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the real-world COTA, the first-ever race for NASCAR’s top series at the Austin, Texas, road course. Davison’s virtual win also was the first for the driver in the iRacing Series for NASCAR’s Cup Series stars.

“This is my wheelhouse,” Davison said after the race.

The prize for the win was a $5,000 donation from NASCAR to Davison’s charity of choice.

Davison qualified on the pole for the 32-lap race on the virtual COTA. He gave up the lead, briefly, to Anthony Alfredo to make a pit stop just past the halfway point of the race. Late in the race, Davis received contact from an out-of-control Clint Bowyer but retained his lead on his way to his maiden win.

Alfredo finished second, William Byron was third, Tyler Reddick fourth and Chris Buescher finished fifth.

The next race for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will be June 2 on a virtual Chicago street course.

