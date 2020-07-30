NASCAR Cup: James Davison joins Rick Ware Racing for New Hampshire race

Photo courtesy of James Davison, via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

IndyCar and sports car racer James Davison will make his third NASCAR Cup Series start of the season and of his career Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. But this time around, he’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 53 Rick Ware Racing entry.

Davison made his previous two starts from behind the wheel of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports entry, both at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. He posted a best finish of 30th in the second race at Pocono.

Sunday’s race will be Davison’s seventh NASCAR national series race. Aside from his Cup experience, his other four NASCAR starts came in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2016 and 2018 — all four on road courses and the three most recent of those with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Davison also has contested seven NTT IndyCar Series races, including five installments of the Indianapolis 500. His sports-car experience includes five Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series races and 17 Weathertech SportsCar Championship races.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).